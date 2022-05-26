Watch
News

Actions

Rape Subject Apprehended in Lafayette

Handcuffs
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 8:37 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 21:37:14-04

Lafayette, LA – At around 2:27 pm Lafayette Police Department were able to take in custody, Leroy Sampy 42, of Lafayette, LA. Mr. Sampy had active warrants for second degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated battery. Mr. Sampy attempted to evade police but was later apprehended in 2500 block of SE Evangeline Thruway and later transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.