Rape Subject Apprehended in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA – At around 2:27 pm Lafayette Police Department were able to take in custody, Leroy Sampy 42, of Lafayette, LA. Mr. Sampy had active warrants for second degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated battery. Mr. Sampy attempted to evade police but was later apprehended in 2500 block of SE Evangeline Thruway and later transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel