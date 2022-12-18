Rainy start to week; arctic blast arrives for Christmas

DISCUSSION

Short-term

Well, Christmas week is finally here and we are going to kick things off with rain showers on Monday.

A few light showers will be possible closer to daybreak, but showers will only increase in coverage throughout the day.

We are not looking at anything too heavy.. It'll mostly just be light-moderate activity on and off through the afternoon and evening/overnight hours.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.

A few of those showers could extend into early Tuesday morning as well.

Most of us can expect to pick up around 0.5"-1" of rainfall.

It'll remain cloudy and chilly Tuesday as highs hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

By Wednesday, we'll sneak into the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies.

End of week into Christmas

A strong cold front is poised to push through the area on Thursday (few showers possible).

After we'll likely get at least into the mid-60s Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be plummeting as winds turn gusty Thursday night behind the front.

How cold are we talking?

COLD is the answer in short.

Temperatures will be in the upper teens come Friday morning!

Oh and you factor in the gusty winds, and it'll be feeling like the single digits with sub-zero wind chills possible just to the north... BRRR.

Full pipe precautions will be needed for Thursday night and honestly the entirety of the Christmas weekend as we are going to be looking at hard freezes.

Still going to be talking lows in the 20s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mornings.

Highs will only be in the 30s both Friday and Christmas Eve.

We may briefly get into the 40s Christmas afternoon.

Stay warm!

