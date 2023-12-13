Rain returns to the forecast: How long will the quiet weather last?

Acadiana can expect quiet weather over the next several days with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Sunshine will occasionally be interrupted by some cloud cover but for the most part there will be a decent amount of blue skies on Wednesday.

Clouds will gather later in the evening and stick around overnight into Thursday keeping the lows a little warmer but still in the upper 40s.

It does look like Thursday will see a bit more cloud cover but sunshine will return by Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Rain returns to Acadiana on Saturday with a quick moving system providing a few heavy downpours.

Flooding doesn't look like a major concern but with a few inches possible we may end up with a little minor street flooding during the heaviest periods of rain.

Skies will start to clear Sunday afternoon and it will remain cool and sunny through most of next week.

