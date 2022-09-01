Rain chances sneaking back up; tropics more active, no threats to Acadiana

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS FRIDAY: LOW-MID 90S

DISCUSSION

Another hot one across the area today with highs pushing the mid-90s.

Still the possibility of isolated showers and storms thru early this evening, but we'll look to remain quiet for most of the overnight period.

A pretty similar set-up is anticipated Friday, although we'll start to see an increase in our low-level moisture.

As a result, A few scattered storms will develop during the course of the afternoon.

Next two days Graf model

Highest rain chances will likely set up across central and western portions of the area.

Deeper tropical moisture will continue to work in by Saturday.

Plan on a pretty healthy scattering of showers and storms (70%).

Overall, scattered daytime storms will remain in the forecast for the remainder of the holiday weekend with periods of heavy rain possible.

Keep the rain gear handy and it might not be a bad idea to have a backup indoor plan this weekend!

Typical early September pattern looks to follow into next week.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

In somewhat breaking news earlier today, Tropical Storm Danielle formed in the north Atlantic this morning.

Danielle Tropical Storm

The good news? It will remain out to sea and not be a concern for any land areas.

Thursday, September 1st Tropical Outlook

Elsewhere, a couple other waves have a chance of developing in the days ahead, but none of them will be a threat to Acadiana.

We will take the very slow start to this hurricane season!

