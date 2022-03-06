Rain chances return this week; winter not going away quietly

Mild and muggy overnight with readings only dropping into the upper 60s.

Warm start to our Monday out ahead of a frontal boundary that will be approaching from the north.

Highs will likely still push the upper 70s to lower 80s before the front arrives by the afternoon.

Monday Temperatures

Temperatures will fall into the 60s by the afternoon.

A few scattered showers will be possible, but short-range models continue to show a lack of widespread activity across the area.

Bradley Graf model

Best rain chances will be farther to our north.

No severe weather for us as well.

That front will stall out across the area Tuesday as an upper-level impulse pushes through.

I expect a slightly healthier scattering of showers and storms as a result.

But again, no severe weather.

Ran chances sticking with us Wednesday until that feature finally pushes eastward.

It'll be slightly cooler both days (as long as the front stalls far enough south).

We'll be back in the 70s Thursday/Friday ahead of another cold front.

This front will likely send in even chillier air for next weekend.

In fact, morning lows could be close to freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Hopefully, you didn't pack up the winter gear quite yet!

The good news is the weekend as a whole is shaping up to be a nice one with mostly sunny skies expected.

Have a great week!

