Rain chances lower for one for day; Unsettled pattern returns for weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS THURSDAY: LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

Relatively quiet conditions across Acadiana this afternoon.

We can not totally rule out a few isolated showers through early this evening, but most of us look to stay quiet.

Mild and muggy overnight as lows settle into the mid-70s.

Most of Thursday will remain relatively dry with the exception of a few isolated storms developing and moving in from the NE during the evening hours (30-40%).

Next two days GRAF model

By Friday, rain chances will begin increasing on us as a surge of low-level moisture moves in from the Gulf.

Unfortunately, I'd plan on a healthy scattering of showers and storms thru a good part of the holiday weekend as the pattern remains unsettled with deep tropical moisture remaining in place.

A good 3-5" of rainfall will be possible thru this time frame with isolated higher amounts in spots as well.

Scattered storm chances look stick with us for the early parts of next week as well.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

The Atlantic is beginning to look more active... well somewhat. Let's discuss context.

Two areas now have a high chance of becoming at least a depression in the days ahead. Next names up are #Danielle and #Earl. GOOD NEWS: They will remain out to sea!

Wednesday, August 31st Tropical map

Interesting fact: If we make it through today without a named system, it'll be the first time since 1997 that no named storms formed in the Atlantic basin during the month of August.

After a historic past two seasons, this is something we'll certainly take!

