Rain chances down to start week; heat is on

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-MID 90S

DISCUSSION

The tropical disturbance that has kept the pattern unsettled finally moved enough westward into Texas today to help lower our rain chances.

A pretty quiet night ahead as lows settle into the mid-70s under fair skies.

A drier flow aloft, coupled with a reduction in low-level moisture at the surface, will keep us mostly dry as we start the new week Monday.

Next two days GRAF model

Rain chances will be down to 10% as the heat will be on.

Plan on highs to push the low-mid 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances staying relatively low through about Wednesday.

By the end of the week, a frontal trough advancing southward, along with increasing low-level moisture will once again bring an increase to our rain chances.

Scattered storms will look to remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend as well.

Overall, a pretty routine August weather pattern in Acadiana.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

Invest-98 moved into Texas on Sunday bringing much needed rainfall to that part of the state.

Other than that, the tropics remain quiet at this time.

