Rain and storms return to round out the week; nicer forecast into the weekend

TONIGHT: Cool & quiet

THURSDAY: Rain and storms

DISCUSSION

Cool conditions overnight as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Showers and storms will work into Acadiana for the midday hours Thursday, lasting through at least the early evening.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms, mainly across the coastal parishes.

Most of the heaviest precipitation will likely stay offshore.

Another round of rainfall will push through Friday morning before we gradually dry things out heading into the weekend.

An inch or two of rainfall will certainly be possible before all is said and done (lower amounts for areas north of I-10).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will follow into the weekend.

Plan on highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s this weekend.

Next storm system (perhaps a robust one) will get here on Monday.

We'll have more on that in the days ahead.

Have a good one!

