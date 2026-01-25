Ragin’ Cajuns baseball is back!

LAFAYETTE, La. — The crack of the bat is close. The dirt of the diamond is almost underfoot. Ragin’ Cajun baseball is back as the 2026 season begins to take shape in Lafayette.

Before the first pitch is thrown, players and coaches came together at the 2026 leadoff banquet — a pause before the grind, a moment to reflect before the work truly begins.

“We’re at a banquet so that you can meet people,” right-handed pitcher JR Tollett said. “Everybody here is very important to our ball club and is a contributor, and that means a lot to us.”

What’s built away from the field has already carried over onto it. The bond formed off the diamond is shaping the battles ahead.

“We want fans to know what they’re going to get,” Tollett said. “And that’s a fight. Every game is a battle.”

For head coach Matt Deggs, each inning is a chance to represent more than just a jersey it’s about trust, consistency, and identity.

“We talk about leadership a lot in our program, and trust,” Deggs said. “That trust is knowing what you’re going to get every day. With the Cajun Nation and Cajun people, you can set your watch by it. You know what you’re going to get — good, hardworking, loyal people. We will be fun to watch. You will get your money’s worth.”

The wait won’t last long. The Ragin’ Cajuns open the season Friday, Feb. 13, at home against Missouri State at Russo Park, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.

