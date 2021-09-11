Ragin Cajun fans prepare for the first home game tailgate, COVID-19 protocols in place

Ragin Cajun fans are getting ready for the first home game of the season.

UL Football plans for 100 percent capacity at Cajun Field along with some incentives to get fans in the stadium.

Ragin Cajun fans are gearing up for Saturday's game opener against Nicholls State. Fans we caught up with are starting their celebrations before kickoff.

The familiar sound of RVs setting up at Cajun Field is returning.

It's an experience Ronald Louviere and Ronald Leblanc have shared for over a decade.

"The atmosphere, family-oriented, it's just the atmosphere of Cajun and Cajun tailgating,” said Louviere.

"Meeting the people is what it's all about who come from different areas to tailgate and the families that come watch for the other team and you get to meet them while they're walking and finding out stuff,” said LeBlanc.

Some of the protocols for this season include face coverings and socially distant seating in general admission areas within the stadium.

To enhance the game-day experience for fans, general admission parking will be free to everyone during the season.

"We're hoping to get here before noon and just kind of hang out. My son and his fiancée are coming one of my grandsons and eventually the brother-in-law, he will be showing up."

For UL Alum Tracy Johnson, tailgating is a way for him to spend time with his family.

"Family gets together, friends just being together having a good time before the game and just making memories,” said Johnson.

And with every tailgate, good food is always on the menu.

"I'm doing hamburgers and we have a few other people coming. We're going to have a good time and the weather is going to hold out,” said LeBlanc.

"Really just something simple burgers, maybe some boudin, hotlinks a few things like that,” said Johnson.

Regardless of what's on the menu--they're all rooting for the home team.

"Geaux Cajun, stick it to them tomorrow,” said Johnson.

"Geuax Cajuns,” both Louviere and LeBlanc shouted.

The kickoff is at 6 PM on Saturday.

