Quiet Wednesday and Thursday but more storms on the way

The clouds returned to Acadiana Tuesday evening as moisture wrapped around the back end of Tuesday's low, and those same clouds will be with us to start the day.

A cloudy start to Wednesday has kept temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but the emerging sunshine will bring us up into the low 70s by the end of the day.

The wind will be out of the north around 5-10 mph which will keep everything feeling fresh, and those winds will turn and whip out of the south by Thursday.

Daniel Phillips

Thursday is going to be a transition day as winds pick up out of the south and start bringing in a decent amount of moisture into the region.

As the moisture increases so will the instability, which means that there will be plenty of fuel for a round of storms that will move through on Thursday night.

Along with the instability, strengthening winds will lead to an increase in wind shear which could mean the possibility of some rotating thunderstorms ahead of, and along the front.

Daniel Phillips

The instability and shear have increased the chance for some severe weather as the front moves through, which is expected to be in the early morning hours of Friday.

Storms will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds and possible isolated tornadoes so a close eye will need to be kept on the radar.

The good news, however, is that these storms will move through quickly and the threat of showers and storms will be over by mid morning.

As Festivals Acadiens et Creoles returns this weekend all eyes are on the forecast and the forecast is shaping up to be a stunning one.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel