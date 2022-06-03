Quiet weather coming up for the weekend

A quiet forecast continues across Acadiana as we wrap up another work week and head into the weekend.

There's a handful of clouds scattered across Acadiana to start the day, but plenty of sunshine will be the main order of business.

Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler than the last few days, getting into the upper 80s, but the heat index is going to be right back to where it has been.

A few showers will pop up in the afternoon although they will stay mostly isolated and will be wrapped up by the time the sun goes down.

Essentially there's not change to the forecast for the rest of the weekend with each day blending into another.

In the Tropics:

That Atlantic looks like it will be getting its first named storm of the season with the potential development of Tropical Storm Alex in the Caribbean.

This storm isn't going to have any impacts on Louisiana, but will bring heavy showers into south Florida.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel