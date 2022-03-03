Quiet this week, but unsettled weather arrives after the weekend

The forecast has remained fairly quiet this week and that will once again be the case on Thursday, although some clouds will get into Acadiana in the morning.

These clouds won't have much of an impact on our overall forecast, although it will likely keep temperatures from warming up too quickly and highs eventually will settle in the mid 70s.

Sunshine is going to return by the early afternoon, and the rest of the day is going to be a nice one with no real issues out there at all.

Daniel Phillips

It's going to be very quiet for the remainder of the week, with a mostly sunny day coming up for Friday.

Highs will continue to climb with the high on Friday in the upper 70s before we get into the low 80s by the weekend.

This warm up will come as winds pick up from the south driving in more moisture into the area, so as temperatures increase so will the humidity.

Daniel Phillips

Moisture is going to give way to some showers on Monday as a front makes its way across the area, this will start an unsettled pattern in Acadiana.

Showers will be on and off after the front, but another system will then move through in the middle of next week sparking more showers.

The showers aren't necessarily a bad thing either, as Acadiana has entered a pretty serious drought.

Daniel Phillips

All of Acadiana is under a severe drought, with some portions considered extreme, as designated by the U.S. Geological Survey.

It's been exceptionally dry since late summer of last year so some rounds of rain coming up next week will be a pretty welcome sight.

