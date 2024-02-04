Quiet stretch of weather this week; more unsettled into Mardi Gras weekend

TONIGHT: Stray sprinkle; chilly

MONDAY: Skies turning mostly sunny; cooler

DISCUSSION

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend!

One or two stray showers/light sprinkles could be possible this evening & overnight tonight as the upper-level feature of our weather system begins to depart.

Chilly otherwise with lows heading for the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Bradley Sunday graphics

Skies will gradually turn mostly sunny into Monday afternoon as highs climb into the lower 60s.

Bradley Sunday graphics

Winds will be breezy out of the north with gusts at times in excess of 25-30mph.

Bradley Sunday graphics

A colder start for Tuesday with readings in the lower 40s.

Plentiful sunshine Tuesday as highs push the mid-60s.

Much of the remainder of this week will be rather quiet.

Rain chances look to return into at least portions of the Mardi Gras weekend, but specific details will need to be ironed out in the d

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel