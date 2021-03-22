Quiet Monday before a stormy work week

The good news is that we get to ease into the work week, however, after Monday the forecast becomes much rainier and stormier.

Monday's weather gets off to a cool and pleasant start as clear skies have allowed temperatures to drop into the 40s and 50s through sunrise.

The skies will be sunny for the first half of the day with clouds slowly drifting into the area through the afternoon and will really be thickening up during the evening hours.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s Monday afternoon with lows expected to stay in the 60s as clouds stay thick across the area.

A front moves through on Tuesday morning sparking widespread showers and maybe even the possibility of some severe weather.

Daniel Phillips

Any severe weather will stay very isolated with damaging winds being the most likely threat we would be facing, although an isolated tornado along the frontal boundary can't be ruled out.

This will again be the case on Wednesday as the front lifts north after stalling and dragging those showers and storms back into the area for yet another rainy day.

It's not going to be until Thursday afternoon when we finally get to clear out with another short wave knocking the front out of the area and finally allowing some drier air to get here.

Daniel Phillips

It may be a wet stretch of days but the rain totals through this time period is still going to be between the 1-2 inch range so widespread flooding is not expected to be an issue.

That being said localized street flooding may be an issue as the showers move through, which could make for a tricky commute Tuesday morning, so if you commute through flood prone areas keep in mind the showers will be through commute time.

