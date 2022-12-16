Quiet end to the week, with clouds returning Saturday

After a really rough week of weather the forecast has settled down dramatically for Friday.

Clear skies will be the main order of business and temperatures are going to be in the low 60s, which will end up being one of the warmest days we'll have for a while.

Clouds will start to move in later in the afternoon and they'll eventually take over through the night into Saturday.

These clouds will be accompanied by some light showers which will drift through during the day on Saturday, with temperatures struggling to get into the low 50s.

While the skies will be clearing out by Sunday the temperatures won't be rising much and a chilly stretch of weather will take control of the forecast.

Another round of moderate showers will be with us for Monday, making for a wet start to Christmas week, and ensuring temperatures stay cold through the forecast.

The Christmas forecast is very much so up in the air and all we really can say right now is it is going to be cold, with highs likely sticking in the 40s and freezing temperatures at night.

