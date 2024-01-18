Quick warm up before another burst of cold air

Clouds have moved in early Thursday morning along a southerly breeze which will continue to pump the area full of moisture.

Despite a lack of sunshine through the day the temperatures are still going to be above average with highs near 70 degrees.

A few spotty showers will be possible but any rain will be light and short lived.

Daniel Phillips

Cold air rushes back in late Thursday night and temperatures will drop down once again to end the week.

Strong winds will keep the wind chill in the 30s and 20s for early Friday morning, and highs will only get into the low 50s.

If you've wrapped your pipes for this last freeze than keep them wrapped up because we're looking at another hard freeze Friday and Saturday night.

A look ahead to next week shows a stalling front which is going to keep the door open for showers to move through every day next week.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s to upper 60s with very little sunshine.

