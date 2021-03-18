Prune, don't pull those dead looking plants

Acadiana has had good spring weather for a few weeks now and the green growth has been sprouting up faster and faster as everything comes back to life.

Almost everything that is.

After a historic freeze in February, there's plenty of brown mixed in with that new green from plants that absolutely fried during the cold.

While those plants may look dead, many of them can be brought back to life simply by grabbing a pair of shears and cutting any dead or dying foliage.

In fact, pruning is a much better way to clean out the garden because, as Marcus Descant, the Urban Naturalist says, pruning means you can't be wrong.

"It prevents you from pulling up a plant that has plenty of life left in it," he says. "And in fact, by cutting it back, you're encouraging new growth."

And if the plant is truly dead, then pruning it back lets the roots start to decompose in the soil. This will add beneficial nutrients and helping to aerate the soil.

So while you notice those spots of brown mixed in with the green remember to prune not pull.

