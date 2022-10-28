Proposed power poles worry residents

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Some living on East Butcher Switch Road are worried about a proposal between LUS and the city.

The plan would bring new commercial-grade power poles to their street. Records show discussions concerning these poles have been ongoing since at least 2019.

Still, neighbors on East Butcher Switch say the proposal for new transmission lines was a surprise.

"There was no community outreach, there was no community input," said Monique Shah, who has lived on the street for about 5 years. "In fact, we were the ones who informed a lot of our neighbors about this happening no one was told for the most part."

Chloe Miller and her family bought their home back in February.

"If we would have known this in February of this year we possibly would have reconsidered, and our tax dollars would have possibly been brought elsewhere," she said.

But Miller isn't the only one feeling this way. Wayne Wilson, who moved in two years ago, told us he is willing to pull the plug on his forever home.

"If they were to put these poles I would put my home up for sale and deal with Lafayette on the difference in my losses," Wilson said.

Still, the biggest question people have is — why their street?

"We'd really just like more information from LUS about why they're doing this, why they're not trying to find a better solution," Shah said. "Which I think for us would be going through a more commercial property, somewhere where you're not living under this 24/7, 365."

The proposed poles would replace those currently standing in the neighborhood and would stand 100 feet high.

While LCG and members of the city-parish council had no comment at this time, LUS said this proposed route down East Butcher Switch was chosen to save time and money, upgrading current poles versus building new ones.

"We're all worried I think understandably so about our property values decreasing," Shah told KATC. "Who's going to want to live under a 100-foot tall pole, especially one that's carrying four lines at maybe 69,000 volts? Do you want that for your children?"

A town hall to discuss the proposal is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, from 5 to 6 pm at the Dupuis Recreation Center in Lafayette.

