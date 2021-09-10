Progress in sight for Terrebonne and Lafourche's electric grids, 11 days after Ida

With 26, 404 Entergy customers remaining without power in Terrebonne Parish, Entergy is saying they expect to begin powering critical facilities a lot sooner.

"We continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers," said Entergy spokesperson Brandon Scardigli.

With most of Terrebonne's power returning to the north side of the parish, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove reports today that SLECA is helping boost a Westside Boulevard electric grid with a 30 megawatts generator that will help power commercial businesses along Martin Luther King Boulevard.

SLECA or South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association, said its crews were putting in 16-hour days to restore power to its 6,500 customers in Terrebonne and Lafourche, according to an article from Houma Today.

"All the substations are completely repaired," said Dove. "As we hook up and energize an area, they will have to cut the power to your house if there's damage because they don't want to turn the electricity on and shock someone or burn the house down."

Councilman Gerald Michel of District 3 in Terrebonne Parish said they were able to energize parts of W. Park Ave. from Idlewild Drive to Kenny Street.

Areas they continue to work are: Cascade substation which serves St. Charles Street and northward, in the neighborhoods on the east side of West Park Avenue in Houma.

"We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish," Scardigli said for both Terrebonne and Lafource. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. As for Thibodaux and Houma, we are continuing to make great progress. The estimated restoration dates are restoration for the vast majority of customers, and we will contiunue to restore service up to that time."

According to Facebook, some residents in Bayou Blue, a town intersecting both Terrebonne and Lafourche, celebrate their restored power.

While progress is in sight for the rest of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, Entergy still expects power to be back by September 29, officials expect electricity to return sooner.

For more information on the area's electric grids, click here.

