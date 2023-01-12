Progress continues for much-needed makeover for Cajun Field

Near the end of 2023, Cajun fans will have more of a reason to arrive early and stay late.

"It's going to be an 18-24 month timeline from start to finish", confirmed by

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Bryan Maggard. "We're not prepared to release a whole lot of detail right now but we knew it was time to let the public and community know that we're progressing and this project is going to come."

Partnering with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Cajun field will soon undergo a much-needed facelift. The 15-million dollar donation set up the swamp's first-major makeover since opening in 1971.

"We want this to be an environment where this becomes the place to be on a football home game. Whether it's Saturday or a week night evening. We want it to be a situation where people, to some degree, come to for the party and stay for the football."

But in this case, fans are the one who score.

Updates include indoor and outdoor premium seating, loge boxes and a new and improved video board. Maggard says that the plan was in motion before his time, but his administration is excited to reap the benefits.

"When we leave here, we'd love to be known as the administration that renovated Cajun Field, soon to be Our Lady of Lourdes stadium. I think it's a legacy issue for us but t's also a situation that we know will bring good will to the community."

And for a culture that's already one-of-a-kind, it's only right for Cajun Country to take full advantage.

"It's going to provide a premium experience. I think part of our culture in Lafayette is one of gathering and socializing and we're excited that this new venue will provide a very nice place."

At this moment, athletics are still fine tuning the design. Maggard hopes to give us a preview prior to the upcoming season.

