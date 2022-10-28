Previously raided offshore drilling company to let go of 135 employees

Our partners at the Advocate said QuarterNorth Energy, a Lafayette offshore drilling company, will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico.

The offshore workers are said to be terminated over a 14-day period beginning Nov. 30, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter sent to state workforce officials and Lafayette Consolidated Government earlier this month. All terminations are expected to be permanent.

The Lafayette office was previously raided by federal investigators.

Read the full story by our partners at the Advocate, here.