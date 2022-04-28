Preservation Press ready to make impression during Festival International

LAFAYETTE — In Festival International two-year hiatus, some local businesses have grown, including Preservation Press on Vermilion Street, an art gallery that specializes in hand-pressed botanicals.

"We're happy to be a part of the downtown community and have a lot more space and it's really helped our production", says owner, Hannah Castille.

Castille's goal isn't just to push their product this week, she's more concerned with embracing the different cultures outside of the glass windows, while welcoming new lifestyles in.

"To meet new people and introduce them to the art form, not too much selling numbers, at least for me personally. I feel like even our clientele to this day, it's really hard for them to understand the detail that goes into a lot of our work and then also understanding or wrapping their head around the concept of art form."

The everyday process of preserving greenery is lengthy and tedious but visitors from near and far can experience their body art special this weekend.

"To be able to bring something small to the public, that's a part of what we do, but it's on your face and I think it'll just be exciting for everybody to be in here and really get to see what preservation is about."

