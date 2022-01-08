Precision Diagnostics helping to ease covid testing demand

Amid demand for testing during the omicron surge, we're getting a behind-the-scenes look at the testing process.

One lab in Lafayette shifted its focus during the pandemic.

At Precision Diagnostics on Bertrand Drive, anyone can get curbside covid PCR testing and get their results within 24 hours.

"We kind of saw a need with our in pathology groups, we saw a need for our surgical partners, they needed to have a rhythm to the testing, so they didn't have to cancel, patients back in April of 2020. Basically, that's how the COVID testing started for our group and so we were able to give them what they needed,” said Precision Diagnostics Administrator, Jason West.

Right now Precision Diagnostics is seeing about 50 to 100 patients getting covid 19 PCR tests every day. With the omicron variant surging, they expect that number to be higher.

"The time from infection to symptoms is actually much shorter, meaning we were down to just a couple of days, as opposed to four or five days. That’s one of the reasons why we see this uptick in the number or this increase in the number of infection,” said Precision Diagnostics Lab Director, Dr. Zoltan Gombos.

Upstairs in the PCR room, samples are analyzed not just from on-site, but also for other hospitals.

"I believe it's really important to catch this infection when the patient is symptomatic, and then the physicians can start the treatment as opposed to waiting a couple of days not knowing what it is. That's one of the major benefits that we have here locally,” Dr. Zoltan Gombos added.

"If anybody needs that we're here to help but overall, we're just here to serve the community,” West added.

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 until 4, at no cost with our without insurance.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel