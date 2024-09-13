Power lines down in Bayou Vista; impacting several residents

BAYOU VISTA, KATC - Thousands of residents are without power in St. Mary Parish following Hurricane Francine.

One of the communities impacted was Bayou Vista.

“I’ve never, never seen anything like this in this area,” Julia Robertson, a Bayou Vista resident said.

Multiple trees fell on top of power lines, knocking out the electricity.

“We heard a loud crack, which made us think it was lightning or something, but when we looked out, we saw that the tree fell on the power lines. We have no AC, no power, we can’t play the game,” said 16-year-old Kobe Guillory.

A couple miles down the road, A Child’s Place Daycare & Learning Center owner Swanzetta Joseph assessed the damages.

Following the storm, they discovered minimal damage to the roof.

“We will be closed until the power is (back on). We have minimal damage. We should get the roof repaired no later than tomorrow,” she said.

Joseph hopes to open the daycare next week.

Officials say residents should expect the power to be restored by Thursday night or sometime Friday.

A Child’s Place Daycare & Learning Center

3872 Hwy 182

Berwick, LA, 70342