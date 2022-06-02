Potential Tropical Cyclone One forms; no threat to Acadiana

Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed just northeast of the Yucatan peninsula in the southern Gulf.

Tropics PTC1

It is likely to develop into the first named storm of the Atlantic season in the next several hours.

The name would be Alex if it were to develop.

Euro model Tropical tracker

Regardless, it will not be a threat to Acadiana.

But, it will bring squally weather and heavy rains to central/south Florida this weekend, so keep that mind if you are traveling down there.

Rest of tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

