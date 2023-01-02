Potential severe weather to start off the first week of the new year

The first week of 2023 is going to get off to an active start with a front moving through and bringing in a chance for some severe weather.

Moisture has been piling up ahead of this system and as a result fog is developing across Acadiana Monday morning, and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10:00 a.m.

Even once the fog burns off we are going to be left with plenty of cloud cover so don't expect much sunshine at the start of the week.

Temperatures will still be able to push into the upper 70s, aided by an influx of warm air coming in on a strong southerly breeze.

A few showers will be possible in Acadiana Monday afternoon but the strongest storms will be in the northwest corner of the state, with possible tornadoes through the ArkLaTex region.

Daniel Phillips

Due to the clouds Acadiana will have in place instability will be fairly limited on Monday which could help prevent strong storms from developing in our region.

There will still be the outside chance of a storm or two so don't rule it out completely but it looks like scattered showers will be the most likely scenario for Acadiana.

As the front moves east, however, that will start to change as the threat of severe weather will slide south and east by early Tuesday morning.

Daniel Phillips

As storms develop we'll need to be on the look out for potential isolated tornadoes along with strong damaging winds serving as the main threat.

Heavy rain will accompany the front and while rain totals don't look overly impressive some localized street flooding is almost always possible with these kinds of storms.

Peak arrival time seems to be after sunrise and through mid to late morning, so there may be an impact on Tuesday morning's commute.

Once the front passes the skies will slowly clear out on Wednesday and temperatures will drop back down to seasonal, with nice weather through the rest of the week.

