Potential severe weather moving in Wednesday evening

A front will be moving through Acadiana Wednesday afternoon/evening, bringing a round of heavy showers and potential severe weather.

All of Acadiana has been hatched in for a Slight Risk of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, and storms should be watched closely.

The biggest threat with the storms will be damaging winds, but a few isolated tornadoes will certainly be possible.

Tornadoes will be of biggest concern in the northeastern corner of Acadiana, but will obviously be watched for through out the region.

Rain totals will push between an inch or two, with hotspots of 3-4" possible, so localized flooding is a slight concern.

Any flooding we see will predominately be street flooding, and will only last as long as the showers are coming down.

In the meantime temperatures are going to be up in the upper 70s through the day with gusty winds coming from the south around 10-15 mph.

Cold air will filter in slowly behind the front, but we won't feel the coldest air until the weekend with highs on Saturday in the 50s and a potential freeze Sunday morning.

