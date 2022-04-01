Potential Lafayette park plans unveiled

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — The public got a first look at potential changes for Heymann, Beaver, and Lil Woods parks on Thursday as Lafayette Consolidated Government hosted a town hall to present the plans.

Based on the plans shown at the community meeting, LCG is trying to make these parks bigger and better.

Director of parks, arts, recreation, and culture Hollis Conway said there is still, however, a ways to go.

"My hope is that each park meets the needs of the community that they're in and so whether it's a large park or maybe a community park or a neighborhood park, each park has to fit the location," Conway said. "And then you actually have to figure out how you're going to build and what it would look like, you know, and then what would that cost so we're very, very, very early in the process but feels good to dream."

Those in the community told KATC they are doing just that. Kenneth Franklin was raised in Lafayette and said he spent a lot of time at the parks growing up.

"When I was a kid, it was, well, it was nice at that age, but you see how it is now and it's like, it should've been better — a little better," Franklin said.

LCG and its partner OJB Architecture said nothing is set in stone just yet — they want to continue to get community input as the project continues — and those in the community are ready to see these changes happen.

"They need recreation, why not fix it?" said Edna White, who lives near Lil Woods park. "The kids need somewhere to go and play where it's positive for them, it's for the kids."

As of now, LCG said they don't have a time frame for when we will see these park plans come to fruition.

