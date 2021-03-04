Deputies investigating shooting that injured one in Kaplan

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Kaplan that injured one.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation found that Kaplan Police responded to an disturbance on N. Herpin Avenue (Hwy 35) and Pelican Street around 10:00 pm on March 3.

After leaving the scene, police were called back to the residence in reference to a crash.

Upon arrival, deputies say a man, identified as Larry Litwiler Jr., was observed by police wielding two lawn mower blades and allegedly damaging vehicles at the residence.

Deputies say that when KPD officers attempted to deescalate the situation, Litwiler Jr. began to advance on them. The two officers then fired their duty weapons striking Litwiler.

He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies say that will provide more as it becomes available.

VPSO Detectives are currently obtaining information as to the sequence of events which took place leading to the shooting.

