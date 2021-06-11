Port Barre under Boil Water Advisory

PORT BARRE — The Town of Port Barre is under a boil water advisory.

Port Barre experienced little to no water pressure in an isolated area in the distribution system on Friday, June 11 due to an emergency shut off.

Water was shut off to repair a 2 inch water main near the intersection of Saizan Avenue and O.G. Track Road.

This shut off affects customers North of Choctaw Street, including residents along North Saizan Avenue, Osage, Seneca and Pacific Streets, O.G. Track Road and all intersecting streets, which are North of Choctaw Street across the bridge.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

