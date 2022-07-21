Watch Now
Pop up summer showers return to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jul 21, 2022
After a dry couple of days, the summer showers will return to the forecast for the end of the week.

While it's not expected to be a washout there's going to be plenty of showers hanging around the area the next few afternoons.

The rain will help a little with temperatures but it's still expected to be blazingly hot with the highs in the mid 90s.

Heat index values will still make it into the 100s, with a quick warm expected as the sun will be out for the first half of the day.

There's not much change to this overall pattern through the weekend, although a few more showers will be possible on Friday.

This pattern will persist through most of next week which means July will end on a fairly quiet note.

