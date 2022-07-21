Pop up summer showers return to Acadiana

After a dry couple of days, the summer showers will return to the forecast for the end of the week.

While it's not expected to be a washout there's going to be plenty of showers hanging around the area the next few afternoons.

The rain will help a little with temperatures but it's still expected to be blazingly hot with the highs in the mid 90s.

Heat index values will still make it into the 100s, with a quick warm expected as the sun will be out for the first half of the day.

There's not much change to this overall pattern through the weekend, although a few more showers will be possible on Friday.

This pattern will persist through most of next week which means July will end on a fairly quiet note.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel