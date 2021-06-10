Police searching for vehicle suspected of crashing into residence

ABBEVILLE — The Abbeville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect vehicle that crashed into a residence.

According to police, before the incident the vehicle was speeding south on Lyman Street . The vehicle ran off of the roadway crashing into a residence and then fled the scene. The vehicle sustained major damage to the front end.

If anyone is able to identify this vehicle, you are asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.

