Police make arrest in mall shooting as community processes aftermath

A shooting at the Mall of Louisiana has left one person dead and five others injured, prompting both community reflection and new developments from investigators.

“It was just chaos, total chaos,” said D’Orsey Jackson, a longtime Baton Rouge resident, describing what unfolded at the mall.

“I just kept thinking there was no way it could happen here, but things like that unfortunately can happen anywhere. It’s just when it hits home like that it’s like man, it really can happen here,” Jackson said.

The mall remains closed as the investigation continues. What is typically a busy shopping destination now appears largely empty. Outside, a small memorial continues to grow, honoring Martha Odom, who died in the shooting, along with the five others injured.

During a news conference, the Baton Rouge Police Department shared new details, including an arrest connected to the case.

“Arrested for first degree murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morris.

Police say 17-year-old Markel Lee turned himself in. Investigators also released images of another person wanted in connection to the shooting.

“Honestly I wasn’t surprised that it happened because of the violence that’s been going on, but I was surprised by the time and the location, feel like a lot of people don't know how to deescalate, and I think that if we can teach the younger generation, how to, maybe it won’t end up like this when their they're older,” said Baton Rouge resident Brian Williams.

Governor Jeff Landry also weighed in, pointing to broader concerns about violence and its causes.

“Many started down this path as juveniles, and I'm going to say what many people are afraid to say, the beginning of this failure was at home,” Landry said.

As the investigation continues, many in the community say the impact of what happened remains difficult to process, especially in a place so familiar.

“It’s pretty sad that we can’t go to the mall, or to the food court to eat without, you know, having to worry about issues like that,” Jackson said.

As the investigation continues, officials with the Baton Rouge police department urge anyone with information to contact them or crime stoppers at 344 stop.

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