Update: Two dead after shooting in Eunice

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a convenient store on West Maple Ave on the corner of Boudreaux in Eunice.

The shooting, which happened around 8:15 p.m., left two dead. As of now, no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it is made available to the public.

If you have any information regarding the shooting contact the Eunice Police Department or call 911.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel