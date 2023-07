A man is dead after an overnight shooting. Lafayette Police say they found 18 year old Joshua Cobb of Abbeville dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 100 block of Vaucluse Drive just before midnight Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS, downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App, or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers will remain anonymous.