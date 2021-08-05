Police are in search of June 8 Port Barre suspect

Port Barre Police is in need of the public's help tonight in locating JaMarcus Hardy, 18, of Port Barre.

Police say they still have warrants, and that Hardy is still evading justice.

A cash reward will be given to the person that can give police information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, they say.

Contact the Port Barre Police Department at (337) 585-6212 or message their Port Barre Police Department Facebook page.

On June 16, Port Barre Police had identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant in connection with a June 8 shooting on Osage Street.

18-year-old JaMarcus Jamaal Hardy of Port Barre is still wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder, they say.

The shooting injured a "targeted" 17-year-old juvenile, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said.

Regarding the suspect, Chief Boudreaux said, "I want his family and friends to understand that obstruction of justice is a felony, a serious offense...turn him in."

Police say they responded to a shots fired call on the evening of June 8 and arrived to an unruly crowd of people in the street. According to PBPD, witnesses stated the shooting occurred during a physical altercation between two juveniles when a third person began firing. The alleged shooter left the scene before police arrived. The 17-year-old victim also left prior to officers arriving.

Anyone with information on Hardy's whereabouts is asked to contact PBPD at 337-585-6212.

"You can help stop this plague of senseless youth violence by stepping up and saying something," said Boudreaux.

