Plenty of sunshine to start the work week

Quiet start to the work week and temperatures will even remain relatively comfortable across the area.

Highs will still sit in the mid 90s in the afternoon, however, dewpoints will stay low and as a result it won't feel as oppressive as most of the summer.

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday with sunshine continues for the next couple of days.

Showers will return to parts of the region on Wednesday, scattered showers will fire back up in the afternoon and start an unsettled pattern for the rest of the week.

Not expecting any wash out days but a few decent downpours will be possible.

Taking a long look at the extended forecast and it looks like so much drier air will be moving in next week, which could make it feel like an actual changing of the season outside.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel