Plenty of sunshine and warm weather for the weekend

It's smooth sailing heading into the weekend all across south Louisiana.

The sunshine that emerged on Thursday will continue to dominate for the next several days making for a really pretty weekend forecast.

A cool morning on Friday will give way to highs sitting in the upper 70s through the afternoon, and eventually getting into the 80s by Saturday.

We've got another cool evening coming up but temperatures are starting to climb over the next several days and next week in particular looks warm.

Sun will remain in the forecast through the weekend but more moisture is on the way, and will lead to some high cloud cover through most of next week.

In fact, next week looks like it will be a warm, muggy stretch of days and we may even get our first 90 degree day of the season.

There are signs of another front coming through at the end of the extended forecast to offer some relief, but it certainly looks like a change of seasons across Acadiana.

