Plenty of sun this weekend

Great looking weekend
Bradley
weekend outlook
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 23, 2024
TONIGHT: Chilly & clear
SATURDAY: Sunny & mild

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

It is going to be an absolute beauty of a weekend weather-wise.

Plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Both days will feature morning starts in the 40s.

Breezier southerly winds will return Sunday, but our humidity values will remain in check throughout the weekend.

Warmer, slightly more uncomfortable conditions will follow into the start of next week.

In fact, we'll have a chance to hit 80 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

The pattern will then look to turn a little more unsettled by the mid-latter parts of the week as rain chances make a return.

We'll keep an eye on how the pattern comes into better focus in the days ahead.

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend and don't forget the sunblock!

