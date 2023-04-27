Plenty of sun Friday; rain chances, clouds return Saturday

TONIGHT: Cooler & quiet

FRIDAY: Sunny & warm

DISCUSSION

After a stormy start to our Thursday, we started to straighten things out this afternoon.

We can't totally rule out an isolated shower this evening, but most of us will enjoy fair skies.

Plan on temperatures to fall through the 70s if you are heading out for night two of Festival.

Forecast Planner Festival night two

It'll be slightly cooler overnight as readings drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Friday morning.

Plenty of sunshine is anticipated Friday as highs top out in the low-mid 80s.

A light northwesterly wind will come in at around 3-6mph.

An upper-level trough will be diving southward on Saturday increasing cloud cover across the region.

Next two days GRAF model

It's still a little up in the air on exactly where the greatest coverage of showers and storms will set up.

Models continue to show an area of low pressure forming in the Gulf, keeping a lot of the rainfall along the immediate coastline and offshore.

Saturday system Euro model

However, with the upper-level dynamics of the feauture in place, we have to maintain at least a 60% of passing showers throughout the day.

Just something to keep in mind if you'll be heading out to Festival (Hopefully no lightning and the shows can go on!)...

This particular feature looks to clear the region by Sunday setting up a pretty nice end to Festival weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great one, have fun, and stay safe!

