Plenty of clouds, noticeably cooler Thursday; warming right back up for the weekend

DISCUSSION

It has been quite a dreary day across Acadiana with occasional light showers/sprinkles associated with a frontal passage.

Any lingering light showers will kick out of here later this evening.

We are going to be dealing with cooler conditions tonight as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Even some upper 40s will be likely for some of you north of I-10.

Overcast skies will follow into Thursday.

Highs temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s.

Needless to say, a big change compared to the last few days.

The cool down will be short-lived as warmer temperatures return for Friday and especially the weekend.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday morning with a quick moving disturbance.

Friday am HRRR model

I think we'll dry out as Friday wears on.

Weekend should be relatively dry with highs pushing well into the 70s.

Next weather system (perhaps a soaker) arrives late Monday into Tuesday.

Euro model Early next week

Have a great one, y'all!

