Pleasant, breezy end to week/nice into weekend/changes next week

Certainly was noticeably cooler and breezy out there today.

Winds will relax a bit tonight.

It'll be a chilly one tonight as lows settle into the mid-upper 40s under clear skies.

Parish by Parish Overnight Lows

Plenty of sunshine for our Friday as highs top out in the lower 70s.

It'll remain breezy with those winds out of the NW sustained at 15-20 mph, but gusts at times could be 40% higher than that.

Wind gusts HRRR model

Mostly sunny into the weekend.

Cool-chilly mornings with warmer afternoons.

Highs will look to push the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer into next week.

With that, we will also see the return of daily rain chances.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel