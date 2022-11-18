Pleasant and sunny before cold, dreary weather arrives

A frosty start to Friday will eventually give way to one of the warmest days we have had so far this week.

Plenty of sunshine will help get those highs into the upper 50s by the afternoon, with only a light breeze keeping the wind chill in check.

Clouds will start to return overnight giving way to some light showers by early Saturday morning, and keeping temperatures in the 40s.

Those clouds will give way to some showers by early Saturday morning setting the stage for a cold, drizzly day to start the weekend.

While it will be a very cold day, temperatures are staying well above freezing so it will be liquid precipitation only so not expecting any sleet, ice, or anything else.

Showers will be steady but not intense enough for any flooding to be an issue, neither will there be any severe weather with this system.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s on Sunday with clouds slowly breaking up at the end of the weekend, from there we'll stay fairly quiet through the holiday week.

The Thanksgiving forecast remains shrouded in mystery and low confidence with models now backing off the threat of rain, so we'll need to monitor those trends over the next few days.

