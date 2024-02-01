Planning Out Your Weekend? Here's the forecast you need

Daniel Phillips

High clouds have moved in for the day on Thursday and looks to linger around through the evening.

Despite the clouds it will remain dry and since the clouds will mostly be at high altitudes it shouldn't feel all that gloomy.

Temperatures will be back in the low 70s in the afternoon, running only a few degrees cooler than the last few days.

Daniel Phillips

Skies will clear out by Friday and temperatures will warm slightly making for a very nice end to the work week.

Krewe de Canailles will roll in downtown Lafayette Friday evening and weather for the parade will be spectacular.

Winds will start to shift from the south which will reintroduce some moisture ahead of Acadiana's next front, which unfortunately will bring a round of showers into the region for the start of the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

Showers will move through the area during the middle of the day on Saturday, with the front arriving in the late morning and continuing into the middle of the afternoon.

This could have an impact on some of the day parades, for example Krewe de Chiens rolls Saturday afternoon, and those parades could see some impacts from the weather.

Short range models though do indicate that the active weather may be cleared by the time the evening parades are set to take off, meaning while the ground will be soggy parade goers won't have to deal with active rain.

This can of course shift again, however, so make sure you stay tuned for the latest details.

Daniel Phillips

There was some talk earlier in the week about the potential for severe weather but it doesn't look like that will be much of an issue inland.

Instability will be lacking across Acadiana with the exception being the nearshore waterways, as a result a Marginal Risk for severe weather will stretch just offshore for mariners.

Rivers have all dipped below flood levels but are still full so with an additional inch or two of rain look for some minor flooding along area waterways.

Daniel Phillips

Rain totals will probably be around an inch for Saturday with 2 inches possible and a few hotspots seeing slightly higher amounts.

Since the ground is saturated already it may take rain a little longer to drain which could lead to some localized flash flooding, particularly low lying roadways.

Showers should clear by the evening and the rest of the weekend will be cooler but quieter, although chicken runs on Sunday could be a bit muddy.

