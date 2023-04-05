Period of unsettled weather gets started today

A period of unsettled weather will get started on Wednesday as a front starts to slowly slide into Louisiana.

Clouds will be thick through the day and winds will be breezy, blowing out of the south around 10-15 mph.

Showers will be isolated in the afternoon, and popping up mostly in the northern half of Acadiana.

Despite the cloud cover temperatures are expected to remain warm with highs getting into the mid and upper 80s yet again Wednesday afternoon.

The front will continue to sag southward on Thursday which will mean an increase in the shower chances by the evening, although rain will remain fairly scattered.

Heavier showers are expected Friday morning and will usher in a period of on and off showers that will linger well into the weekend, with Saturday looking like it will be fairly wet.

Flooding doesn't look like it will be a major concern as rain totals are predicted to be about 2-4 inches spread out over a multi-day time frame, and the dynamics won't be in place for severe weather.

Clouds will linger on Easter Sunday but the showers will taper off, and sunshine will then return through next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel