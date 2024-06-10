People from around the world learn about their heritage in St.Landry Parish

Recently, the Gathering Of Descendants with ties to St. Landry parish welcomed people from Georgia, Kansas, California, and many other places here to Opelousas.

It all started a few years back when locals from the area discovered the Facebook group Virtual Friends and Family Genealogy.

People started to join and they quickly found out that they had family here in the parish.

“I have found information on uncles and aunts that were here since the 1940s," said Wanda Peloquin. "I’m happy that I get to learn about my family from Louisiana.”

At a recent gathering in Opelousas, some family members were introduced to one another for the first time and it made life-changing relationships.

“I met my cousin from Georgia at the time," said Elbann Boulard Burrell. "I met more family members as the week went on and it felt like we already met when we spoke.”

The organization had a successful turnout because they saw the enjoyment from those who attended eager to learn about their ancestors.

“The people were excited about their family history, said Dolores Rodgers. “It shows that we are doing the right thing.”