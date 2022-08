LAFAYETTE, LA- LPD was on the scene last night around 8:31 p.m. investigating a major vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road. The victim, Dwayne Higdon,57, of Lafayette was struck by a passing vehicle while trying to remove an injured cat from the roadway.

Higdon was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.