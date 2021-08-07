Patterson Outreach Senior Drive-thru lunch, August 11

Patterson Outreach Sr. luncheon will be held at the Patterson Police Department sub-station on August 11.

On the menu, a Louisiana favorite, white beans and rice, green salad, a fruit cup, and baked chicken.

It is considered as a drive-thru only event and is sponsored by Ronnie Mabile & REDEEMED LIFE Church, formerly known as Calumet Baptist.

It will be held from 11:30 A.M.until 1 P.M., according to Patterson, La Facebook post.

