Pattern turning drier overall; eventually more comfortable into next week

LOWS TONIGHT: LOWER 70S

HIGHS SUNDAY: UPPER 80S

DISCUSSION

Generally quiet conditions overnight as lows settle comfortably into the lower 70s by morning.

Another hot day Sunday as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s under fair to partly cloudy skies.

A few isolated showers will become possible by the afternoon, but rain chances will be limited to 20-30%.

Sunday PM Graf model

Much of the same to start the new week Monday, BUT...

A weak cool front will be sweeping through paving the way for drier, more comfortable weather for the remainder of the week.

Drier, more comfortable air Euro model moisture

Expect overnight lows to dip into the mid-60s!

Definitely will be feeling nice for our early mornings!

Afternoons will still be warm, but the humidity will be lower!

Have a great rest of the weekend!

TROPICS

Only one area coming off the African coast is being monitored for potential development.

Saturday, September 10th Tropical map

However, it only has a 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

We'll continue to keep an eye on things, but no pending threats at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

